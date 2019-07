SAN ANTONIO — SAFD: Two apartment buildings were severely damaged Monday night, leaving 13 out of the 16 units destroyed.

The fire took place around 10:30 p.m. on 11700 Parliament Street near Churchill High School. Reports say 100 firefighters were called to the scene.

The walls and floors were completely collapsed, according to reports.

The cause of the fire has not been reported, but authorities say there were no injuries.