SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department said two apartment buildings were severely damaged Monday night, leaving 13 out of the 16 units destroyed.

The fire took place around 10:30 p.m. on 11700 Parliament Street near Churchill High School. More than 100 San Antonio firefighters were called to the scene.

SAFD Chief Charles Hood said the tight spaces, trees, and overhangs made the incident a fast, aggressive fire that was hard to fight.

The walls and floors were completely collapsed, according to reports. Chief Hood said there were no injuries and all residents from the burned buildings will be relocated.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.