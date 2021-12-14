SOLON, Mich. — A hunting accident seriously injured a 12-year-old boy Monday in Kent County.
According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 6 p.m. in Solon Township, north of Cedar Springs.
Authorities say a 17-year-old was hunting from a tree stand when his younger brother came into the woods to call him to dinner. The hunter mistook his younger brother for a deer and accident shot him, the KCSO said.
The boy was taken to an area hospital and was last known to be in serious but stable condition.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.