13-year-old boy and his grandmother killed by wildfire in Lyons

LYONS, Ore. — A fast-moving fire in Lyons killed a 13-year-old boy and his grandmother.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said that searchers found one victim deceased in a car along with the remains of an animal.

Marion County Sheriff Kast said, “I can say personally, and on behalf of all our first responders, our hearts go out to the family. The investigation as to the specifics around this loss of life is ongoing.”

Family told KGW that 13-year-old Wyatt Tofte was found dead with his dog. They said his grandmother, Peggy Mosso, was also killed by the fire. Officials on Friday said the remains of both people has been positively identified.

The boy's mother suffered severe burns and is in critical condition.

Wyatt is the great-grandson of Roger Tofte, creator of Enchanted Forest, the family said.