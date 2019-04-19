SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County deputies discovered 16 kilograms of methamphetamine in a vehicle during a traffic stop Friday afternoon.

BCSO says the department was aided by the DEA and a DPS K-9 officer during a traffic stop near IH-35 S and Loop 410 in south Bexar County.

The driver, 45-year-old Jose Elias Trevino Cisneros, was arrested and faces a federal charge with Conspiracy to Distribute 500 Grams or More of a Mixture Containing Methamphetamine.

The sheriff's office says that the drugs recovered have an estimated street value of $1.12 million.