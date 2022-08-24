A 112-year-old home was lost to a roaring fire

Neighbors believe a lightning strike is to blame.

SAN ANTONIO — Property tax records indicate 1231 Virginia Boulevard was built in 1910, when William Howard Taft was the president of the United States.

Until Monday evening, the stately 3,792 square foot home was a favorite in the Knob Hill Historic District, according to neighbors.

But now, the big white house that sheltered generations is nothing but a broken, blackened mess, flattened by a roaring fire that raced through the structure around 6:30 p.m.

Ruth Bushman lives next door.

She said several people were gathered on her front porch watching a lively lightning display as a storm rolled across east San Antonio.

Bushman said a few minutes after they went back inside, they smelled smoke, looked outside, and saw the house next door was aglow, burning fast.

Bushman said while she is sad for the loss, she is grateful the fire happened during daylight hours when everyone was paying attention.

"I'm really grateful that we were awake and home when it happened. It was so surreal to watch it go," Bushman said, adding "To witness the passing of something so big and beautiful, we were able to mourn its loss in real time."

Bushman said the long-time owners have been connected to the house for decades.

"Even in the short time that I've lived here, compared to how long this house has been here, there's always been a feeling of joy and love from it," Bushman said.

Bushman said her neighbors are a close-knit community and she was not surprised when she came outside to investigate the fire and found someone already trying to save her house from damage with a garden hose.

"There was a stranger watering my house before the fire department got here. Someone was just trying to do what they could," Bushman said, adding "Isn't that sweet? The neighborhood-ness of this area? It warms my heart like no other."

Still Bushman said the fire, which was being pushed by winds from the north, was threatening to take her house as well.

When she walked through her house, Bushman said she was startled to see fire damage inside her home.

"I could hear firefighter sounds and there was glass in the room and it was my glass. The windows had shattered," Bushman said, adding "It was so hot it melted our window blinds inside of our house!"

Bushman has high praise for the San Antonio Fire Department for keeping the heat from igniting her home.

She said because the house had a tin roof, firefighters had a difficult time getting water where it needed to be.

Bushman said a piece of heavy equipment was brought in to punch holes in the walls so that water could be streamed where it needed to go.

"These old houses are built so well, like the house didn't want to be torn down. There were parts that weren't burned and the house was like 'No! You giant piece of equipment! I'm going to stand here and reject you!' Oh! It broke my heart!" Bushman said.

A spokesman for the fire department said while the cause of the fire is still under investigation, it may be ruled as "undetermined" because of the extent of the damage.

Bushman said she and her neighbors are betting it was a lightning strike that did the damage.

An independent arson investigator was examining the site Wednesday. He said he would be consulting a weather database to see how many lightning strikes were recorded in the area.

There was a tenant in the house at the time of the fire. That person made it out of the home safely.