SAN ANTONIO — An 11-year-old girl who was shot on the city's northeast side has passed away from her injuries, San Antonio police said.

The incident took place Saturday in the 5400 block of Walzem Road near Windcrest.

Police said a second victim is in critical condition. At this time, it is unclear what led to the shooting.

