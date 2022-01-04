11 people arrested, accused of defrauding local credit union

The suspects are accused of creating and using fraudulent checks from various fake business accounts.

SAN ANTONIO — After a two-year investigation into a crime ring targeting Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union ATMs, 11 people were arrested, the Guadalupe County Attorney’s Office said.

Authorities said the suspects "schemed to defraud the local credit union by persuading others to open RBFCU accounts for the sole purpose of depositing counterfeit checks."

They said the suspects would withdraw the funds and then report fraud on the account to try and have RBFCU issue a reimbursement.

"For this scheme to be successful, account holders had to disclose their banking account credentials to the suspects. Therefore, engaging in what is known as first-party fraud or first-person fraud," the Attorney's Office said.

The suspects are accused of creating and using fraudulent checks from various fake business accounts to deposit into and then withdraw cash from the ATMs.

They are reportedly responsible for over $80,000 of financial loss.

Authorities with Guadalupe County, Texas- Today, the Tri-County Fraud Task Force and the Schertz Police Department were also involved in helping make the arrests.

Authorities shared the photos of those arrested:

The Tri- County Fraud Task Force is also asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in the case. If you have any information, you can contact the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at (830) 303-8477.