SAN ANTONIO — A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects accused of stealing 36 guns from a pawn shop on the city's northwest side.

ATF Houston (The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives) said the suspect or suspects stole the firearms from the Cash America Pawn at 8163 Bandera Road on August 27 around 2:30 am.

ATF and National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects.

“It is imperative that we recover these guns quickly before they enter the secondary market, and apprehend those responsible,” said ATF Houston Field Division Special Agent in Charge Fred Milanowski.

If you have information on the suspect or suspects contact ATF at 1-888-ATFTIPS or email them at ATFTips@atf.gov.

