$100 H-E-B gift cards offered for getting new COVID booster

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Metro Health is offering a limited amount of H-E-B gift cards at some vaccine clinics around the city.

The $100 gift card is in exchange for getting the new updated COVID boosters recently authorized by the CDC.

On Aug. 31, 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized COVID-19 boosters shots with an omicron component from Pfizer and Moderna. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also signed off on the updated boosters one day after the FDA authorization.

The bivalent vaccines, also referred to by the FDA as “updated boosters,” add omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike proteins to the original COVID-19 vaccine composition. This is aimed at “helping to restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination” by targeting the more contagious and immune-evasive omicron subvariants, the CDC says.

The gift card also applies for first and second shots, in addition to the booster shots.

According to Metro Health's event webpage, multiple pop-up vaccine clinics are listed with a note telling people to check with the clinic about the availability of the $100 gift cards.

