Return to West: 10 years after deadly explosion, a sense of healing, sacrifice and resolve echo throughout this tiny Texas town

At 7:51 p.m. on April 17, 2013, the small town of West, Texas was changed forever when a fire at a fertilizer plant sparked an explosion that claimed 15 lives.

"This is where we lost friends and we lost people that were trying to help this community," Payne said. "It's devastating."

It's a field where 12 first responders took their final breaths, and where Payne almost took his last one, too.

This very same field along Jerry Mashek Drive is where the West Fertilizer Co. plant once stood.

"Honestly, I don't think many people come out here."

"It's difficult to reflect on," he said. "I can tell where I was, and where I ended up. There's still some debris [here] that was probably here the day of the explosion."

A set of crosses sits next to that field, and everyone in town knows why they're there.

"I drive this road almost every day," he said as he walked the grounds on a recent afternoon. "But I've never stopped and got out on this side of the road since the explosion."

It's been 10 years since Robby Payne has stepped on this field in West -- one he passes daily on his drive to work, but has otherwise refused to acknowledge.

"Those are my last thoughts," he said. "Making sure my coat was zipped up, the helmet was strapped on and everything was intact."

Payne remembers walking toward one part of the property to tell the others about what he and others had determined to be the next steps. Then, for just a moment, he stopped behind a fire truck to ensure that his gear and equipment were secured on his person correctly before rushing to get to the blaze.

But no one was expecting what would happen next.

He and other firefighters were discussing a plan of action as the fire intensified. They knew that the plant housed hazardous materials. Pulling back and waiting for more help was becoming the increasingly obvious play.

Being a little behind might have saved Payne's life.

"They were already fighting it when I got there," he said. "I was probably about three to four minutes after the original call, so I was a little behind."

He got in his wife's car, and started assessing the situation with those who had arrived before him as soon as he showed up.

The then-51-year-old, like any good volunteer, dropped what he was doing and headed to the plant.

"We're talking about a massive fire," Payne said. "I remember thinking when I got here, 'We'll be here all night.'"

But on April 17, 2013, the most significant emergency the town has ever faced came in as a fire call at the fertilizer plant.

Payne has been a volunteer firefighter for the town of West since 1986. The small community has for decades relied on genuine dedication and sacrifice whenever an emergency arises.

"I felt like the 10th anniversary would be even worse for me," Payne said. "So I was setting myself up for a hard time. Eddie's death just kind of brought everything back -- even worse than you could possibly imagine."

Sadly, Hykel was killed weeks before the 10th anniversary of the West Explosion on March 28. He was hit by a car while responding to a crash on I-35.

Hykel was hit with a railroad tie during the explosion. He suffered a heart attack in the aftermath, as well as a detached retina. Several surgeries followed. But Hykel kept volunteering.

He's now the fire department's chaplain, and through that work has become very close with firefighter Eddie Hykel.

Payne leaned on his faith and others who were there that night to help him shoulder that burden.

"You can't make sense of it," he said. "I always wonder, 'Why me? Why was I the one who got to walk away?' It weighs heavily and took a heavy toll."

Any outsider hearing the sequence of events Payne faced likely couldn't fathom the emotional trauma that came with it. He still struggles with survivor's guilt to this day.

The funeral home was selected to do services for 10 of the victims of the explosion.

The Payne family has owned the Aderhold Funeral Home in West since 1963. It has served the community for over 100 years, and is the only funeral home in town.

On top of surviving a catastrophic and traumatic event, Payne's family and business would soon face an enormous task.

"Very emotional," he said. "It was an emotional event from day one until now, and it always has been. I didn't know they were dead until I was told -- and that was about 48 hours after the accident."

He learned a few days after he was admitted that many of his friends weren't so lucky.

Payne was hospitalized with broken bones in the jaw and cheek. The blast blew some of his teeth out, busted one of his eardrums and broke his left ankle.

"I was blown out of my boots," he said. "That firetruck definitely saved my life. Between that and my bunker gear, there's no doubt about it."

The blast crippled the front of the truck, likely absorbing most of the damage. Payne himself was blown back into a molasses tank at the plant to be later found by rescuers.

Officially, he was the closest person to the explosion who survived.

That total could've been one high if Payne hadn't been adjusting his gear behind that fire truck.

Fifteen people were killed as a result -- 12 of them first responders.

In total, more than 150 offsite buildings, including homes, several schools and a nursing home, were heavily damaged or destroyed by the explosion.

To this day, most every West resident can tell you exactly where they were and what they were doing when they felt the boom.

According to the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board, the explosion was the equivalent of 20,000 to 40,000 pounds of TNT igniting. The blast's shockwave was felt for miles, leaving behind a 93-foot-wide crater where the plant once stood.

At that moment, approximately 30 tons of ammonium nitrate at the plant exploded.

Chapter 3 : 'I'm stuck with these scars.'

While Payne's trauma may be overwhelming, he told WFAA he considers himself lucky -- because it can be disguised.

For Misty Lambert, April 17, 2013, is imprinted all over her body.

"I'm stuck with these scars," Lambert said. "And I'm stuck with all these memories. They're never going to go away. No matter how hard I wash. There are still days when I will look into the mirror and cry."

Lambert lived in a two-story apartment complex 450 feet west of the fertilizer plant. Two people of her neighbors in the 22-unit building were killed when it exploded.

As for Lambert, she was having dinner with a friend inside her home that night, right alongside her son.

When the plant caught fire, it became quickly apparent that the area wasn't safe. So she, her friend and her son decided to evacuate.

But before going out the door, Lambert looked out her back bedroom window one last time.

The exact moment she did was 7:51 p.m. The power of the blast knocked her back under mounds of debris.

Her face, chest and arms were all cut severely by shards of glass.

"I'm standing in front of the window, and it's blowing up in my face," Lambert said. "I was conscious the entire time -- pinned underneath bricks. When I could hear people around us, I'd start screaming so they could find us. It took a little over an hour before someone found us."

Lambert was taken to the football field, and the extent of her injuries was so gruesome, many people thought she wasn't alive.

"People walked by me, and I heard someone say to get a sheet." she said. "They thought I was dead. I became trauma patient Iris because no one knew my name."

Lambert eventually reunited with her son and family after being transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple.

After a 22-hour surgery and a 24-hour medically induced coma, Lambert saw her face for the first time. She had received 1,000 staples and stitches to her face, neck, arms and chest.

After WFAA interviewed her from the hospital in 2013, her face was seen worldwide -- and served as a canvas for the explosion's power.

"I told my mom I wanted to see my face, and she told me I wasn't ready," Lambert said this week. "It was just like a huge shock. Like, 'That's not you.' And, 'That is you. It's you now."

Lambert's recovery has been a steady process. To this day, she said she still pulls tiny pieces of glass out of her skin.

She's had six surgeries for glass removal since the explosion.

"There are days when I can't walk due to my hip and spinal damage," she said. "It's just excruciating."

And, just like Payne, she also had to get new teeth.

"These are just things that you don't just get over," Lambert said. "I mean, they're with you for the rest of your life."

The PTSD from the explosion doesn't help, either.

"From March until the end of April, I am a bundle of nerves," she said. "I have nightmares, and it's the same thing: I'm standing in front of that window, and it's blowing up in my face. I'm screaming for my kid, and I'm screaming for my life."

What eased that anxiety for her is something Lambert can no longer turn to. The friend she was with the night of the explosion, Josh Zarecor, survived alongside her, and was rescued too.

His injuries maybe weren't as substantial -- although he did lose an eye. More important, he could relate to Lambert's pain. Both would often talk about the trauma they carried.

But Zarecor took his own life in October of 2013.

Lambert said she hasn't quite yet healed from that.

"I find myself at the cemetery a lot at his grave, and I will sit there and cry, talk to him, and find my peace," she said. "When you don't have that person you can talk to, it's hard -- because you feel alone. You don't know what we went through, and you don't know my heartache."

Lambert still keeps the first photo taken of her face after the explosion. She looks at it when she needs the inspiration to move forward.

"I look at that picture, and I'm like, 'Look how far you've come; it will be hard, but you must fight,'" she said. "I get up and try to show them what I'm made of."