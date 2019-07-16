CONVERSE, Texas — The suspect in a chase involving a stolen truck was a 10-year-old boy, police in Converse said Tuesday. The incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said that's when they noticed a black Toyota Tundra driving recklessly on Station Street. The vehicle came to a stop near the intersection of Avenue E and Mesquite after striking multiple vehicles that were parked in a driveway.

According to a report, a Converse police officer got out of his vehicle to apprehend the driver, but the child backed the truck up, hitting the patrol vehicle before driving away.

Converse Police said the Bexar County Sheriff's Office helped deploy spike strips on FM 1976, but the 10-year-old driver swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid them.

The truck hit a large tree and got stuck in a drainage ditch, then the driver tried to flee, but was quickly caught, CPD said. At the same time, Converse Police learned the crashed truck was reported as stolen.

Police said the child suffered a minor injury. He is facing a charge of evading arrest and may face a theft charge.

