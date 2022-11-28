10-year-old boy injured in drive-by shooting while inside Fort Worth home, police say

The young boy was inside the home when an unknown suspect(s) drove by and started shooting at the residence, police say.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A 10-year-old boy has been hospitalized after a drive-by shooting at a home in Fort Worth on Monday night, police said.

Police said they responded to a home around 8:20 p.m. in the 2800 block of Avenue I, near Beach and Rosedale streets.

According to police, officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police said the young boy was inside the home when an unknown suspect(s) drove by and started shooting at the residence. The suspect(s) then fled the area.

The boy was transported to a Cook Children's Medical Center, where he is in good condition, police said.