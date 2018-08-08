San Antonio — A 10-year-old boy is recovering at University Hospital after he was shot by a friend who was showing off a gun at a home on the city's west side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The 14-year-old friend accused in the shooting is on the run.

Shortly after midnight, the shooting was reported at a home in the 2300 block of West Salinas, not far from West Martin Street.

Police said the child's 14-year-old friend was showing off a gun when it accidentally went off. The 10-year-old was shot in the ankle.

The 14-year-old suspect fled the scene on foot. Police are still looking for him.

The victim was transported to University Hospital in stable condition.

