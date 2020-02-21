SAN ANTONIO — 10 units were evacuated after a fire broke out on the second-floor balcony of a northside apartment complex overnight

According to officials with SAPD, the fire broke out at the Parliament Bend apartment complex in the 11800 block of Parliament Street around 3:30 a.m.

The fire started on a second-floor balcony and quickly spread to the attic. 10 units were evacuated as crews fought the 2-alarm fire.

It appears that one unit will be unlivable displacing several residents.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.