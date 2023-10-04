10 Texas Two-Step winning jackpot tickets sold, including one in SA

Lottery officials say all but one of them were self-picked numbers, and only one of them was the auto-generated Quick Pick.

SAN ANTONIO — Ten winning jackpot tickets were sold in the April 6 Texas Two-Step drawing, matching a state record set in 2006.

The 10 jackpot tickets were sold in nine cities, including Carrollton, Cedar Park, Duncanville, Fort Worth, Houston, Lubbock, San Angelo, San Antonio and Tyler. Lottery officials say all but one of them were self-picked numbers, and only one of them was the auto-generated Quick Pick.

The game's jackpot was up to $1.55 million, which will be split among the 10 jackpot winners.

There was only one other time 10 tickets were sold in one jackpot drawing. That was on August 10, 2006. Those 10 tickets were also all sel-picked numbers and the winners split a $700,000 jackpot.

“It’s always exciting to celebrate a new Texas Two Step jackpot winner, but we are absolutely ecstatic to have 10 from one drawing to congratulate,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “What makes this rare occurrence even more impressive is that nine of those 10 jackpot-winning tickets were self-picked numbers – only one was a Quick Pick – and those tickets were sold in nine different cities across our state. It was truly a lucky night for last Thursday’s Texas Two Step players.”