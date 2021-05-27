These 10 state parks are within a day trip from San Antonio

Check out our full list of state parks within a day trip from the San Antonio area.

SAN ANTONIO — Whether you are looking to swim, hike, camp, or climb trees, Texas State Parks are a great way to enjoy the outdoors. And there are eight state parks that are within an hour or two drive from San Antonio, and each have their own unique characteristics. Texas Park and Wildlife recommends making online reservations this summer as the parks are very popular and can fill up for day passes and camping.

Check out our full list of state parks within a day trip to San Antonio below:

Blanco State Park

This smaller state park stretches over mile of the spring-fed Blanco River. The park is about an hour drive from both San Antonio and Austin.

Activities:

Swimming

Fishing

Boating

Hiking

Camping

Enchanted Rock State Natural Area

The massive pink granite dome rising above the ground is the main feature of this unique park. There are 11 miles of hiking trails. The name "Enchanted" is not just a name, it is truly magical!

Activities:

Camping

Hiking

Rock Climbing

Bird Watching

Garner State Park

This legacy park has been a favorite of generations of Texas families. Located on the cool, clear Frio River, the park offers miles of hiking and camping options.

Activities:

Swimming

Fishing

Picnic

Boating

Hiking

Camping

Miniature Golf

Government Canyon State Park

Inside Bexar County is a beautiful wilderness with miles of hiking trails. Government Canyon offers an urban refuge a short drive from the city center.

Activities:

Camping

Hiking

Bird Watching

Guadalupe River State Park

This park offers stunning scenery and a chance to swim and go tubing. The park is just a short drive from San Antonio.

Activities:

Swimming

Fishing

Picnic

Boating

Hiking

Camping

Mountain biking

Lockhart State Park

A quiet getaway with a peaceful swimming and fishing hole also include a nine-hole golf course! Check it out about an hour and a half drive from San Antonio.

Activities:

Swimming

Fishing

Picnic

Hiking

Camping

Nine-hole golf

Lost Maples State Nature Area

Lost Maples is known for its spectacular fall colors, but the area is beautiful all year around! It is a little bit further away from the major cities, about a two hour drive from Austin and San Antonio, but well worth the trip.

Activities:

Camping

Fishing

Hiking

Rock Climbing

Bird Watching

McKinney Falls State Park

Beautiful creek falls flow over limestone ledge and into serene swimming holes at McKinney Falls State Park. The park also includes an early Texas homestead and an old rock shelter.

Activities:

Swimming

Fishing

Picnic

Boating

Hiking

Camping

Mountain biking

Palmetto State Park

A tropical haven awaits at Palmetto State Park. The unique park has a variety of landscapes, plants and animals over the prestine San Marcos River.

Activities:

Swimming

Fishing

Picnic

Boating

Hiking

Camping

Paddling

Pedernales Falls State Park

At this captivating park, water falls flow over huge slabs of limestone along the Pedernales River. The park offers swimming and overnight camping in a pleasant river setting.

Activities: