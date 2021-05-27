These 10 state parks are within a day trip from San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Whether you are looking to swim, hike, camp, or climb trees, Texas State Parks are a great way to enjoy the outdoors. And there are eight state parks that are within an hour or two drive from San Antonio, and each have their own unique characteristics. Texas Park and Wildlife recommends making online reservations this summer as the parks are very popular and can fill up for day passes and camping.
Check out our full list of state parks within a day trip to San Antonio below:
Blanco State Park
This smaller state park stretches over mile of the spring-fed Blanco River. The park is about an hour drive from both San Antonio and Austin.
Activities:
- Swimming
- Fishing
- Boating
- Hiking
- Camping
Enchanted Rock State Natural Area
The massive pink granite dome rising above the ground is the main feature of this unique park. There are 11 miles of hiking trails. The name "Enchanted" is not just a name, it is truly magical!
Activities:
- Camping
- Hiking
- Rock Climbing
- Bird Watching
Garner State Park
This legacy park has been a favorite of generations of Texas families. Located on the cool, clear Frio River, the park offers miles of hiking and camping options.
Activities:
- Swimming
- Fishing
- Picnic
- Boating
- Hiking
- Camping
- Miniature Golf
Government Canyon State Park
Inside Bexar County is a beautiful wilderness with miles of hiking trails. Government Canyon offers an urban refuge a short drive from the city center.
Activities:
- Camping
- Hiking
- Bird Watching
Guadalupe River State Park
This park offers stunning scenery and a chance to swim and go tubing. The park is just a short drive from San Antonio.
Activities:
- Swimming
- Fishing
- Picnic
- Boating
- Hiking
- Camping
- Mountain biking
Lockhart State Park
A quiet getaway with a peaceful swimming and fishing hole also include a nine-hole golf course! Check it out about an hour and a half drive from San Antonio.
Activities:
- Swimming
- Fishing
- Picnic
- Hiking
- Camping
- Nine-hole golf
Lost Maples State Nature Area
Lost Maples is known for its spectacular fall colors, but the area is beautiful all year around! It is a little bit further away from the major cities, about a two hour drive from Austin and San Antonio, but well worth the trip.
Activities:
- Camping
- Fishing
- Hiking
- Rock Climbing
- Bird Watching
McKinney Falls State Park
Beautiful creek falls flow over limestone ledge and into serene swimming holes at McKinney Falls State Park. The park also includes an early Texas homestead and an old rock shelter.
Activities:
- Swimming
- Fishing
- Picnic
- Boating
- Hiking
- Camping
- Mountain biking
Palmetto State Park
A tropical haven awaits at Palmetto State Park. The unique park has a variety of landscapes, plants and animals over the prestine San Marcos River.
Activities:
- Swimming
- Fishing
- Picnic
- Boating
- Hiking
- Camping
- Paddling
Pedernales Falls State Park
At this captivating park, water falls flow over huge slabs of limestone along the Pedernales River. The park offers swimming and overnight camping in a pleasant river setting.
Activities:
- Swimming
- Fishing
- Picnic
- Boating
- Hiking
- Camping
- Paddling