10 people, including five children, hospitalized after house fire in Helotes

All of the occupants suffered from burns and smoke inhalation and are said to be in relatively stable condition.

SAN ANTONIO — A total of 10 people escaped a house fire in Helotes on Thursday morning. Half of the victims were children, officials said.

At 6:45 a.m., the San Antonio Fire Department responded to calls of a structure fire with people trapped in the 11000 block of Dublin Field in the Hills of Shaenfield subdivision, just one mile away from the District 7 station.

"Prior to our arrival, two people did jump out of a window trying to evacuate the house," Chief Kevin Clarkson said. "Everyone is in relatively stable condition... The injuries are burns and smoke inhalation."

Chief Clarkson said he believes the people who escaped through a window were assisted by others since no one suffered any broken bones.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they found all of the occupants evacuated from the house that was in the advanced stages of the fire.