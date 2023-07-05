The Allegan County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A 1-year-old child was run over by a lawnmower in Allegan County Wednesday morning, the Sheriff's Office confirmed.

The incident happened around 9:10 a.m. on Pearl Street in Shelbyville. The child was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The incident is being investigated by the sheriff's office and no additional information has been made available, including the status of the child.

The child was taken to the hospital with injuries via Wayland Area Ambulance.

This is a developing story. Check back in for updates.

Related Articles Ferret causes stir in Allegan after making fast food pit stops

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.