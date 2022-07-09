One teen arrested, three suspects still wanted in connection with Seguin aggravated robbery

The Port Arthur Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding the three remaining wanted suspects.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Seguin Police Department has arrested one teen and is still searching for three more suspects after a vehicle they allegedly stole in Seguin was recovered in Port Arthur.

The Port Arthur Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding the three remaining wanted suspects.

All three have active warrants out of Guadalupe County for aggravated robbery.

Police are looking for 17-year-old Jy’Quez Turner, 18-year-old Chase Dean Shearin and 19-year-old Caden Dean Shearin.

Another person they believed was involved, 17-year-old Kendrick Raydell Hardwell Jr., was arrested early Wednesday.

At about 8:46 p.m. Tuesday, Seguin Police Officers responded to a robbery that happened in the Walmart parking lot located at 550 South State Highway 123 Bypass, according to a news release from the Seguin Police Department.

When they got there, officers were told that five people had approached the victim’s Dodge Charger. They removed the 16-year-old male driver and his 15-year-old female passenger from the vehicle and assaulted the driver, according to the release.

The five suspects then left in the victim’s vehicle.

Seguin EMS transported the driver to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The vehicle was later recovered in Port Arthur.

This case remains under investigation by Seguin Police Department Criminal Investigation Division.