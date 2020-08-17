Waco PD issues warning to public after 3 overnight shootings, victims used 'social media dating site', possibly connected

1 person was killed, 2 others were taken to local hospitals. At this time, no suspects have been identified in any of the shootings.

WACO, Texas — UPDATE:

At this time, it appears that these three shootings are connected and that the victims had recently used a social media dating site to arrange a meeting, according to the Waco Police Department.

The Waco PD encourages the public to remain vigilant and to arrange meetings fo online dating in public places.

The Waco Police Department is investigating 3 overnight shootings that happened across the city. Shortly before 12:30 a.m., officers received a call from a man at the corner of N. New Road and Bosque Boulevard. When officers arrived, the man told them he had been shot at a different location and then driven to the store to get held. Investigators are working to identify a suspect in the case.

Around 1:40 a.m., officers received a call about a crash in the area of N. 34th St. and Brooke Circle. When officers arrived on scene they found the 23-year-old driver unresponsive. Officers soon realized the man had been shot in the chest. He was taken to a local hospital but was pronounced dead. His name is not being released until his family has been notified.

The department received a third call around 6:15 Monday morning. Officers originally responded to the 1000 block of N. 34th Street on a discharge of a firearm call. While searching that area, a second call came into dispatch of a suspicious person at N. 36th and Grim. That man had been shot and was taken to a local hospital.

At this time, Waco PD has not identified a suspect in any of the three shootings. Investigators say it's unclear if these shootings are related.