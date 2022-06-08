1 person dead, another person injured following west side shooting

One of the victims was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police say.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead and another person is in critical condition following a shooting on the west side early Saturday morning, officials say.

Just before 2 a.m., San Antonio Police responded to the 6500 block of West Commerce for a shooting. When they arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds --- one with a fatal shot to the head, the other with multiple gunshots.

A group of guys including the victims were drinking in the parking lot when at some point, shot were fired. Police said the shooters fled the location in a grey sedan.