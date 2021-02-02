$1 million gift opening new doors for San Antonio art program

Say Si will move into a new location thanks to Bexar County Commissioners' million-dollar grant.

SAN ANTONIO — Say Si got a one million dollar care package from Bexar County Commissioners. The grant will help the afterschool arts and media program move into the largest space in its existence.

"It's funny because I grew up on the West side of San Antonio---the neighborhood that we're going to be moving into," Stephen Guzman said.

Guzman, a managing director for the non-profit, said he was hungry for arts opportunities. He fed his appetite in college.

Students don't have to wait that long now. Guzman said their tuition-free offerings are moving from their origin in the King William Historic District on South Alamo Street.

"It's a big empty warehouse that we're going to be turning into a state-of-the-art community center for the city of San Antonio and for young people to really enjoy."

The new 98,000 square foot facility will be at 1310 S. Brazos Street. It's an achievement in space and expansion for the 27-year-old program.

"Back in 1994, our organization started because arts funding was being cut in public schools," Guzman said.

Say Si provides supplies, direction, and support for young creatives at no cost. The one million dollar investment by Bexar County Commissioner is a welcomed infusion, especially during a time when budgets are super tight.

"This type of investment in an arts organization, at this time, shows us that this city cares about young people and the future of San Antonio," Guzman said.

The organization typically takes on up to 200 students in its building. COVID-19 pushed the creative harvesting they provide into the virtual realm, where around 150 students participate.

Richie Combs is one of the students taking advantage of the Say Si difference. He is preparing to graduate as summa cum laude from the North East School of the Arts.

Combs' mother told him about the program more than two years ago. He's been hooked on Say Si ever since.

He describes it as a place where his creativity can roam in a non-academic environment.

"So, there's no like limitation to what you want to create," Combs said.

The 18-year-old is in Say Si's H.I.V.E. or Home of Innovation and Video Ecology program.

"There's a bunch of computers you can use with like Adobe programs and other like animation and coding stuff," he said. "There's a ton of like video equipment for like cinema production and like visual arts is still there."

According to the artist, his mood documenting art is cool, silly, and colorful. His talent got him into the Kansas Art Institute in Missouri. He said Say Si helped.

Guzman said Say Si is there to nourish the career of future artists and contributors to the community.