OFFICIALS: Man shot by law enforcement after holding wife, daughter hostage in Cherokee County

TYLER, Texas —

One person has been hospitalized following a shooting involving a law enforcement official in Cherokee County.



According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place in the 36000 block of Highway 69. Authorities tell CBS19 a man was holding his wife and daughter hostage and he was shot by law enforcement.



The CCSO says all officials are safe.



This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.