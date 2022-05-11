1 dead after driver loses control and drives off bridge, police say

The driver lost control of their vehicle and drove off their bridge.

SAN ANTONIO — A driver is dead after they lost control of their vehicle and drove off a bridge on I-37, officials say.

Just before 11:30 p.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to I-37 and Southton Road for a reported crash.

Police said a driver was driving when they lost control of their vehicle and drove off of a bridge. When EMS arrived, they pronounced the driver dead.

Right now, police say it's unclear what caused the driver to lose control, but there is an investigation ongoing.

