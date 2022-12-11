One dead, three injured after rollover crash on I-35

One person was ejected from the car, and that person was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other people were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead and three people are injured following a rollover crash on I-35 that happened Saturday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to I-35 and Poteet Jourdanton Highway for a reported rollover crash.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a badly crashed vehicle and four injured males. One of the males was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, the other three were taken to the hospital. One of the three injured males has life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the vehicle drove off the main lanes of the highway, drove into the median before hitting a fence and tree, then came to a rest in the middle of the road.