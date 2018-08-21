SAN ANTONIO — A large apartment fire on Parkdale Drive near the South Texas Medical Center left one woman dead and two men in the hospital.

Officials responding to a call just after 10 p.m. Monday found heavy fire on the second and third floor. Eight adults and two children were displaced from their homes. Four apartment units have been ruled uninhabitable. The building is now structurally unstable with heavy damage, SAFD Chief Charles Hood said.

The woman who died was trapped in her bedroom when the room flashed and firefighters could not get to her.

More than 30 San Antonio Fire Department units responded to the blaze. No firefighters were injured, officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back soon for updates.

