One dead, two injured following rollover in central San Antonio

Police suspect speeding as the reason for the rollover that killing one and left two others injured.

SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead and two others are in critical condition after a rollover crash in central San Antonio that happened early Monday morning, officials say.

Around 1:45 a.m., San Antonio police responded to West Woodlawn and Aganier Avenue. Officials say a blue pick up truck was seen speeding and driving erratically on West Woodlawn Avenue. At some point, the driver lost control of the truck and rolled several times.

San Antonio Fire Department and EMS were called to the scene and were able to cut two men out of the truck. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition. A third was pronounced dead at the scene.

Before the accident happened, police say they received some calls that a small blue pick-up was doing doughnuts near 24th and Ruiz. However, police couldn’t say if it was the same truck.

Traffic investigators were called to the scene and the area was blocked off.