1 dead, 1 injured when an SUV was struck by a train in NE Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed and another person was injured Wednesday when a train and an SUV collided in northeast Harris County.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the railroad arms were activated when the SUV went around two cars that were waiting at the crossing at the intersection of Sheldon Road and Beaumont Highway. The driver of the SUV went around the crossing arm and the vehicle was then struck by the passenger train, which had about 40 people on board.
The passenger in the SUV was ejected and was declared dead at the scene. The driver was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.
There were no other injuries reported.