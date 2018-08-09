One person is dead, and another left critically injured following a west-side house fire late Friday, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The house fire in the 1700 block of Madrid was reported just before 11:30 Friday evening by neighbors in the area, SAFD PIO Joe Arrington said.

Once on scene, firefighters located a woman in the rear of the home. She was removed from the home and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Arrington said they also located a man inside of the home. Sadly, he had succumbed to his injuries on scene.

Arrington said that the arson bureau was investigating the scene as part of protocol, but did not suspect any suspicious behavior led to the fire.

Further details were not immediately available.

© 2018 KENS