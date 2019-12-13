SAN ANTONIO — Elementary students at the Advanced Learning Academy are using their original works of art to raise money for a sea turtle rescue operation in Texas.
Students in the 4th and 5th grade created sculptures and other works art with a water theme and offered them for sale in a silent auction with parents Wednesday.
The artworks were also made out of recycled material, adding another lesson on environmentally-friendly habits.
The proceeds will benefit Sea Turtles, Inc. in South Padre Island. Some of the art sold for $20-30 for each piece.
Some of the works include sculpture of a stork, a sea turtle, and a water snake.
They raised a total of $667 to go toward rescuing Texas sea turtles.
Click here if you would like to donate to Sea Turtle, Inc.
The project was part of a larger initiative at the school called "Aqua Advocates". In addition to the artwork, students also gave presentations involving videos and slideshows on various water issues in countries around the world.