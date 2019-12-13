SAN ANTONIO — Elementary students at the Advanced Learning Academy are using their original works of art to raise money for a sea turtle rescue operation in Texas.

Students in the 4th and 5th grade created sculptures and other works art with a water theme and offered them for sale in a silent auction with parents Wednesday.

KENS

The artworks were also made out of recycled material, adding another lesson on environmentally-friendly habits.

The proceeds will benefit Sea Turtles, Inc. in South Padre Island. Some of the art sold for $20-30 for each piece.

KENS

Some of the works include sculpture of a stork, a sea turtle, and a water snake.

KENS

They raised a total of $667 to go toward rescuing Texas sea turtles.

Click here if you would like to donate to Sea Turtle, Inc.

The project was part of a larger initiative at the school called "Aqua Advocates". In addition to the artwork, students also gave presentations involving videos and slideshows on various water issues in countries around the world.

KENS