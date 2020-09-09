Local school employee organization shares how educators feel about returning to the classroom

The local organization says they’re getting mixed reviews from educators.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local teachers organization says they're getting mixed reviews from educators about teaching in-person again.

Susie Saldana is the head of C-Cause, a school employee organization in Corpus Christi. Saldana said when it comes to how comfortable teachers are feeling about being back in the classroom with students, the responses are 50-50.

Saldana said better health screenings would make all teachers more confident about being back on campus with kids. She said currently, districts like CCISD rely on parents to make sure their children are not sick before sending them to school. She said that's not enough, though.



“We have to have some form of check in before people come inside the building because right now, we're not checking temperatures,” said Saldana. “We're relying on the parents to do the checking."