SAN ANTONIO — Doctors are asking families to be on alert and watch for signs of the flu as the illness spreads quickly in some Texas Schools.

Northeast ISD is the latest to report an outbreak of flu cases. Between Roan Forest Elementary and Encino Park Elementary, NEISD says at least 90 students fell ill with the flu.

"We always recommend getting a flu vaccine- no matter how late in the season it is- staying away from sick folks, staying home when you're sick to keep other people healthy as well," said Anita Kurian, Assistant Director at San Antonio Metro Health.

The most recent Metro Health flu report shows levels are still widespread, with nearly a 5 percent increase in flu activity compared with the week before.

Health experts say if your child has the flu, keep them home for at least 24 hours after the fever has gone away, to ensure they are not still contagious.

