Local labor leader, burger-joint owner weigh in on possible $15 federal minimum wage increase

SAN ANTONIO — The incoming Biden administration’s proposal for a $15 an hour minimum wage has one San Antonio restaurant owner wondering whether this would be financially smart for his business.

Employees at Mark’s Outing earn at least $9 an hour, which exceeds the federal and Texas minimum wages of $7.25.

“I got 15 employees. If all of a sudden tomorrow I had to go in and start paying them $15 an hour, that would be a tough hill to climb,” said owner Mark Outing, who’s been cooking up burgers for the past 15 years.

Outing noted such an immediate increase would prove challenging in the long-term, prompting several changes to business operations.

“We would probably have to do some increases or some different things, some different cuts to make that happen,” Outing said.

Rene Lara, who represents the Texas AFL-CIO state labor union of more than 235,000 members, believes raising the minimum wage would help boost the economy, especially during the dire economic times due to the pandemic.

“When the bread winners in a family don’t have money to pay their necessities then businesses suffer too, so we feel this is something that helps everyone,” Lara said.

It’s not yet known whether Biden’s minimum wage proposal included in a pandemic relief bill would involve an incremental increase over several years. But if that were the case, Outing said he’d be on board.