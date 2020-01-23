SAN ANTONIO — Local groups are hitting the streets Thursday to try to get an accurate count of exactly how many people are without a home.

The "Point in Time" Count is continuing this year as part of a nationwide initiative to reveal the number of homeless people at a single point in time. They also work to determine how many of them need specific forms of help.

Last year, volunteers found that more than 500 children were homeless, which is just a fraction of the overall number of people. Last year's report also showed there was a 6% reduction in overall homelessness from 3,066 in 2018 to 2,872 in 2019. The report broke down the numbers for veterans, chronic homeless, unaccompanied youth, the downtown area and families.

Click here for the full numbers from 2019's report.

