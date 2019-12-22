ROBSTOWN, Texas — The family of David Lee Rodriguez is asking for the public's help searching for the 35-year-old man missing from Robstown.

David Lee Rodriguez was last seen by his family on the 700 block of Illinois Street in Robstown, Texas around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, December 20.

According to Rodriguez's family, David has a medical condition that requires a caregiver to be with him at all times.

David’s brother was responsible for him at the time but was ill with the flu in bed when he went missing.

Witnesses say they then saw Rodriguez walking along Highway 77 headed towards Corpus Christi.

The family of David Lee Rodriguez says he suffers from schizophrenia and is required to take medication.

Rodriguez is described as 6 feet 1 inches tall, weighing approximately 280 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and may get aggressive due to his medical condition.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of David Lee Rodriguez, please call the police at 361-826-2600 or 361-678-1297.

