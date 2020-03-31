SAN ANTONIO — Several school districts around the area have extended their closures after Governor Abbott announced schools will stay closed until May 4.

The governor made the announcement during a press conference Tuesday.

Previously, many districts in the area had announced they would stay closed until at least April 27.

Below is a list of districts who have announced closures until May 4:

Boerne ISD

East Central ISD

La Vernia ISD

Medina Valley ISD

Southwest ISD

