SAN ANTONIO — Several school districts around the area have extended their closures after Governor Abbott announced schools will stay closed until May 4.
The governor made the announcement during a press conference Tuesday.
Previously, many districts in the area had announced they would stay closed until at least April 27.
Below is a list of districts who have announced closures until May 4:
Boerne ISD
East Central ISD
La Vernia ISD
Medina Valley ISD
Southwest ISD
