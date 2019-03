SAN ANTONIO — A downtown area church will distance itself from the United Methodist Church after a vote regarding gay marriage.

Recently, the United Methodist Church voted against supporting gay marriage as well as gay clergy members.

The former Travis Park UMC disagrees with the vote and has been in favor of recognizing gay marriage and gay ordained pastors. The church will now be called Travis Park Church.

Photos from outside the building show "United Methodist" blocked out with rainbow tape, a symbol of the LGBTQ community.

KENS

RELATED: 'I already lost a member:' United Methodist Church feels effects of gay marriage vote

RELATED: Travis Park UMC holds solidarity walk ahead of gay marriage vote

The church also decided to withhold apportionment, which are payments that support the broader Methodist Church. Travis Park Church says they will hold gay marriage ceremonies.

"This a tumultuous time and we need to find the partners that make sense for us," Eric Vogt, the senior pastor, said on Friday.

KENS 5 reached out to the Rio Texas General Conference, the organization that oversees all UMC's in South Texas. The conference has not yet responded.