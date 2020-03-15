SAN ANTONIO — A local organization is offering free groceries for families in need on Monday.
Blessed Angels Community Center is having a drive-thru pickup of general groceries from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.
Many stores and H-E-B are experiences shortages due to coronavirus concerns.
The free groceries are being donated by philanthropist Kym Rapier, according to a Facebook Post from King's Angels.
The center is at 14076 Nacogdoches Ave.
