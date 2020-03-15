SAN ANTONIO — A local organization is offering free groceries for families in need on Monday.

Blessed Angels Community Center is having a drive-thru pickup of general groceries from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.

Many stores and H-E-B are experiences shortages due to coronavirus concerns.

The free groceries are being donated by philanthropist Kym Rapier, according to a Facebook Post from King's Angels.

King's Angels Taking appointments for 12pm on Tuesday to pick up FREE DIAPERS. Wit... h diapers flying off the shelves right now, we want to make sure the children in our community our taken care of. Below is the required documentation to pick up TWO 25 packs of diapers and 1 package of wipes (if available- first come first serve).

The center is at 14076 Nacogdoches Ave.

