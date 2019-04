SAN ANTONIO — Sunday, April 7, is National Beer Day and a local brewery is offering a tasty deal to celebrate the holiday.

Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery at the Pearl is offering a "Progressive" Happy Hour.

That means the price of draft beer per pint will depend on the hour and get progressively increasing.

Here is the schedule of the progressive happy hour:

4 to 5 p.m. - $1 per pint

5 to 6 p.m. - $2 per pint

6 to 7 p.m. - $3 per pint

7 to 8 p.m. - $4 per pint

8 to 9 p.m. - $5 per pint