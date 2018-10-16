KINGSLAND, Texas — The FM 2900 bridge in Kingsland collapsed Tuesday morning due to rushing flood waters from the Llano River.

The power of water: RM 2900 bridge in Kingsland washed away. #TurnAroundDontDrown #atxtraffic Road closures at https://t.co/FA8rsTh6VJ pic.twitter.com/MeEwj30cnv — TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) October 16, 2018

The Llano River crested at 39.9 feet Oct. 16 -- the highest height in more than 80 years.

Just after 9:30 a.m., the Texas Department of Transportation in Austin said the Kingsland bridge was washed away. The Llano County Emergency Management team reported early Tuesday morning that the bridge was at risk of flooding because of the flood history of the location.

PHOTOS: Llano River floods 2900 bridge in Kingsland

It's not known if anyone was injured in the bridge collapse.

Justin Cullison captured video yards away from where the bridge was about five minutes after it collapsed. Large pieces from the bridge can be seen poking out from underneath the flood waters.

The flooding of the Llano River set on a series of mass evacuations for people in multiple cities who live along the water.

