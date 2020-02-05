GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — A search party in the Galveston area is looking for a 10-year-old missing boy and his father.

"The father went into the water with the son, and the mother lost sight of both of them," Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.

The two disappeared around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 2 near Trinidad Road and the beach, near Crystal Beach on the Bolivar Peninsula.

"This is still an active search at this time and I expect it to go on for a while," Trochesset said.

The Coast Guard, Galveston County Sheriff's Office and Bolivar Volunteer Fire Department are all part of the search-and-rescue group.

