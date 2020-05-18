Human remains found near San Antonio park

The remains were discovered as part of an archaeological and cultural investigation that is taking place on Santa Rosa Street adjacent to Milam Park.

SAN ANTONIO — Crews working on a bond project next to Milam Park in downtown San Antonio discovered human remains Monday morning.

A press conference will take place at 2 p.m. with the City of San Antonio’s archaeologists at the park.

According to a press release, the remains were discovered as part of an archaeological and cultural investigation that is taking place on Santa Rosa Street adjacent to Milam Park, which is just south of The Children's Hospital of San Antonio.