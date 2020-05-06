Live updates: Local police officers participate in 'Blue for Black Lives Matter' march

The march was scheduled to begin in front of Dallas Police Department headquarters at 11 a.m. and make its way to City Hall.

DALLAS — Following almost a week of demonstrations, vigils and marches, the City of Dallas has declared Friday George Floyd Remembrance Day.

Mayor Eric Johnson announced the decision Thursday.

A number of events are planned for the Dallas-Fort Worth area in response to the death of George Floyd while in police custody. One of those events Friday morning will bring local police officers together to march in Dallas.

This marks the seventh day of demonstrations across North Texas.

Follow along for live updates on June 5:

11:35 a.m. : Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was among those taking part in the "Blues for Black Lives Matter" march on Friday. He said that everyone needs to be the answer to change, as he addressed the crown.

11 a.m.: Local law enforcement are coming together for a march called "Blues for Black Lives Matter." The event started in front of Dallas Police Department headquarters and the march will take them to City Hall.

The event was sponsored by the National Latino Law Enforcement Organization and Black Police Association.

9:00 a.m.: An estimated 200 to 300 people took part in the event, WFAA reporter Hannah Davis estimated. Faith leaders from a number of religions took part. And Mayor Eric Johnson called for change.

8:46 a.m.: The City of Dallas holds an 8-minute, 46-second moment of silence honoring George Floyd.

Floyd died after a police officer restrained him by kneeling on his neck. He was held in that position for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, even as people nearby asked the officer to stop and Floyd said he couldn't breathe.

8 a.m.: On Friday morning, city officials hosted "Mourning at the Plaza: A Prayerful Remembrance of George Floyd."

Mayor Eric Johnson has declared June 5 “George Perry Floyd Remembrance Day” in the city.

The move came after a week of demonstrations, marches and vigils across the city and region. Friday, May 29 was the first day of demonstrations in Dallas. A number of events have taken place across area every day since.

On May 31, Dallas officials put a curfew into effect in effort to quell property damage, vandalism, and other actions in the downtown area. That curfew is expected to remain in effect for seven days, according to officials.