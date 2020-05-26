LIVE: Sheriff Salazar provides update on coronavirus cases at the jail and east side crime initiatives

Sheriff Javier Salazar is providing a live update on two ongoing issues with Bexar County Sheriff's Department.

The first is the East Patrol Crime Reduction Initiative and the second is the issue of coronavirus cases at the Bexar County Jail.

He began his update speaking about some recent incidents:

a 14-year-old who was reported missing on Saturday. The teen was found and believed to be sexually assaulted. Ryan Ramos was arrested, but investigators are still asking the public for more information anyone may have related to that case.

A deadly stabbing on the city's westside that resulted from what BCSO said was a domestic violence dispute. He reminded people that BCSO has door bell cameras that are available free of charge and can be installed for free.

A custodial death that happened in Converse on Sunday at 6:53 p.m. involved a suspect that shot himself after being pulled over by police. The male is in his early 40's, but he has not been identified by the Medical Examiner's Office.