Live: Rep. Ilhan Omar urges people to stay home, condemns 'outside agitators'

Protests Saturday are beginning peacefully, with thousands of people gathering and chanting, as law enforcement prepares for more violence at night.

Nat'l Gaurd fully deployed for first time in state history

State, faith and community leaders encourage peaceful protest, but say "Stay Home" after curfew at 8 p.m.

Family of George Floyd plans independent autopsy

Between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m., police say 27 people have been arrested on probable cause of rioting, two arrested for burglary.

MPD says 23 outbreaks of fire from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday

Saturday, May 30

5:30 p.m. - Rep. Ilhan Omar urges people to stay home

Rep. Ilhan Omar held a news conference Saturday to urge Minnesotans to stay home as "outside agitators" destroy minority-owned businesses in Minneapolis.

"We are hearing that there is the deployment of extra force," she said. "Although many of us have cautioned against having excessive force present in our communities, we realize that that is going to happen tonight."

Omar said she wants to minimize the loss of life. "We don't want another George Floyd to happen."

"Every single fire set ablaze, every single store that is looted, every time our community finds itself in danger, it is time that people are not spending talking about getting justice for George Floyd and many of the lives that have been lost in our community," she said. "You can't say you care about black lives, and engage in fires that endanger black lives."

Omar said that the community's grief and pain is being exploited.

"People primarily from outside our city are destroying black and minority-owned businesses in our city,” she said in a statement. "We can’t let them. Let us all prioritize justice for George Floyd, police reform, alongside the safety of our community and the prevention of more violence. I urge people to stay home tonight so we can better target and isolate these agitators.”

Omar called for peace on the streets as people continue to call for systemic change.

"My children's lives and every single person who lives in this city deserves to be protected," she said.

"The mayhem we see here is not in the spirit of the people who came out to protest, to cry out to grieve for the death of this dear brother, George Floyd," said State Sen. Jeff Hayden.

5 p.m. - Protests start peacefully in South Minneapolis

Ahead of an anticipated fifth night of unrest in the Twin Cities, thousands of people gathered peacefully to call for action in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody.

Large groups gathered beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday at both the Minneapolis Police Department's 5th Precinct and the intersection where Floyd died, at 38th and Chicago Avenue, calling "No justice, no peace," "Black lives matter" and "Arrest all four."

Former officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death. The criminal complaint says he was the officer seen on camera with his knee on Floyd's neck. The other three officers have not been arrested, but Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Thursday that they are under investigation and he anticipates charges.

KARE 11 crews found many people coming out to help clean up Saturday after another night of vandalism and looting.

The full Minnesota National Guard has been mobilized to help keep the peace Saturday night after multiple nights of violence, fires and looting across the metro. Compared to the 700 National Guard members who were deployed Friday, 2,500 soldiers will be deployed Saturday.

3 p.m. - MPD chief holds press conference

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo and police spokesperson John Elder held an afternoon press conference to provide a status update regarding the increasingly tense situation following a fourth night of riots and protests.

“We are not going to let a group of people hijack this city,” Arradando said. “Today, I wanted to let the city of Minneapolis know that hope is here. It is shining itself each and every day. Whether it's neighbors helping each other out, grabbing brooms and dust pans and collecting garbage ... we're still seeing it play out where relatives ensure their seniors have what they need during this pandemic ... that is the soul of Minneapolis.”

He also had a message for the children, who he said "we often forget during these times."

“I want to say to the children, I will not let this be your normal. There are brighter days ahead. We will get there together … I am confident that all of us will meet this challenge together and we will again see the luster and shine and the humanity that really sets us apart as the city of Minneapolis,” Arradondo said.

"Each and every day we are making sure we have our plans in place, and our corridors we will be protecting," the chief said, stating his department had been provided a much more robust array of state assets from Governor Walz and Mayor Frey to tackle the tense public safety situation.

According to MPD spokesperson John Elder, Chief Arradondo called Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Wednesday to convey that Minneapolis police did not have the capacity to respond to the level of unrest that had unfolded, at which point he requested aid from the national guard – which has since been deployed to Twin Cities streets. According to Arradondo, the mayor obliged that request "immediately."

In the last 72 hours, however, Elder said they were overwhelmed.

Between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m., Elder says 27 individuals were booked into the Hennepin County Jail from the protests. 25 were booked on probable cause rioting, while two were for burglary.

The Minneapolis Police Department says it received 383 individual calls regarding burglaries, damage to property and audible business alarms between the hours of 8 a.m. on Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.

During that same time, the department says it received 131 calls regarding shots fired either via shot "spotter activation or shootings." However, no deaths have been reported as a result of the gunfire.

As of 3 p.m. Elder said the department had about 57 calls waiting for officers to respond, with 18 of those listed as “priority one."

In terms of arson, Elder cited 23 outbreaks of fire between 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday and another 124 pending calls for fire-related services.

“These are times that I don’t believe has been seen in Minnesota before,” Elder went on to say. “We are dealing with a pandemic and dealing with this tragedy, and the fallout from it.”

Elder was clear to say that Minneapolis police continue to supports the public’s first amendment rights to protest, and that the department is actively working with local community groups to create spaces for them to do so peacefully – safe from those who want to do the city harm.

12 p.m. - State and faith leaders: protest, but respect curfew

State and faith leaders gathered at a press conference with the message that people should practice their right to protest, but should be home by 8:00 p.m. as ordered by the curfews in most cities around the metro.

9 a.m. - Walz, Frey provide situation debrief

Gov. Walz and the Mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul gathered to speak after another night of ongoing violence. All three, as well as other state leaders, emphasizing that most of the people causing damage and starting fires were not from the area. Gov. Walz quoted a figure of 20% locals involved in the rioting to 80% people who don't live in Minnesota.

FRIDAY BLOG: More National Guard members to be called up after 4th night of Minneapolis unrest