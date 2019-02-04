HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One person has died and at least two others were badly injured in an explosion and fire at a Crosby chemical plant.

Four school districts are now sheltering in place: Crosby, Sheldon, Channelview and Dayton, according to Harris County Emergency Management.

Residents within a one-mile radius of the plant are also asked to shelter in place.

The explosion happened around 10:45 a.m.at the KMCO plant on Ramsey Road.

Two Life Flight helicopters picked up the injured victims and took them to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston. Another Life Flight was sent back after a third person was found. That victim didn't survive.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm at this time that there have been injuries and one fatality. Those injured have been transported for medical treatment," KMCO President and CEO John C. Foley said in a statement. "Our hearts and prayers go out to the individuals involved, as well as our first responders, employees, and our community."

Sources tell KHOU 11 reporter Brett Buffington that the explosion happened inside a warehouse at the plant. The initial explosion involved a chemical called isobutylene, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

The explosion could be felt as far away as Houston and Kingwood.

A large cloud of black smoke can be seen for miles.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is on the scene and said a few "pops" have been heard coming from the plant since the initial explosion.

Sheriff Gonzalez said the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office will take the lead on the fire. The investigation won't begin until the fire is completely out and the scene is safe.

Harris County Sheriff's Office has sent more resources, along with Harris County Pollution Control.

RELATED: What we know about the KMCO chemical plant in Crosby

We'll update this story as more information becomes available.