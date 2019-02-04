HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One person has died and at least two others were badly injured in an explosion and fire Tuesday at a Crosby chemical plant.

The explosion happened around 10:45 a.m.at the KMCO plant on Ramsey Road when a transfer line ignited a tank full of a chemical called isobutylene.

"It was terrifying. It was definitely terrifying... I don't know...there's always a danger but you never expect it to happen." an employee named Justin told KHOU 11.

He said employees made a mad dash for the exits.

Two Life Flight helicopters picked up the injured victims and took them to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston. Another Life Flight was sent back after a third person was found. That victim didn't survive.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm at this time that there have been injuries and one fatality. Those injured have been transported for medical treatment," KMCO President and CEO John C. Foley said in a statement. "Our hearts and prayers go out to the individuals involved, as well as our first responders, employees, and our community."

KHOU 11 viewers in Houston, Kingwood and Deer Park said they felt the explosion.

A large cloud of black smoke can be seen for miles.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez he heard a few "pops" coming from the plant after arriving on the scene.

Firefighters from Houston, Crosby and several other departments responded to the fire.

By 2:15 p.m., the fire appeared to be partially contained and the shelter-in-place advisories for Crosby and Sheldon ISDs were lifted. HISD has canceled outdoor activities eastside campuses, along with a few other schools. See complete list here.

Residents within a one-mile radius of the plant are asked to continue to shelter in place for now.

Sheriff Gonzalez said the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office will take the lead on the fire. The investigation won't begin until the fire is completely out and the scene is safe.

TCEQ has also sent emergency response personnel, along with an air quality van, to the vicinity.

KMCO was criminally convicted of violating the Clean Air Act in 2016, KHOU 11 Investigates found, and was ordered to pay part of $3.3 million in criminal fines. The company has also been fined 10 times by the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality (TCEQ) since 1995.

This is the second major chemical plant fire in the Houston area in the last two weeks. The ITC fire that started on March 17 in Deer Park burned off and on for a week.

