Live blog: During #SayTheirNames Protest, lawmaker says her father was 'assaulted' by Dallas police

One of the first demonstrations of the day began at the historic Freedman's Memorial Cemetery in Dallas.

Protests are expected to continue for a sixth straight day across the Dallas-Fort Worth area as the world responds to the death of George Floyd while he was in Minneapolis police custody

Early Wednesday morning, Pope Francis called for reconciliation across the United States and directly mentioned Floyd's death.

"We cannot tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism and exclusion in any form and yet claim to defend the sacredness of every human life," he said during his weekly General Audience.

His message follows a massive march in Houston the day before that saw 60,000 people converge on Houston City Hall to remember Floyd's life and call for institutional change.

Hundreds of protesters participated in marches and demonstrations in cities across North Texas on Tuesday as leaders called for peace and change ahead of the demonstrations.

Gov. Greg Abbott visited Dallas on Tuesday to address the protests and violence that have occurred in recent days. He also discussed the state's response.

"We will not be asking the U.S. military to come into the state of Texas because we know that Texans can take care of Texans," Abbott said.

Some of the planned demonstrations for Wednesday, June 3, include:

12 p.m.: #SayTheirNames Protest at the Freedman's Memorial Cemetery in Dallas with Texas State Rep. Lorraine Birabil to "bring light to and to honor those who lost their lives through an excessive use of force by law enforcement."

Follow along below for live updates throughout the day:

1:20 p.m.: Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will charge three other officers in George Floyd's death while in Minneapolis police custody, Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced on Twitter.

Ellison will also upgrade the murder charge against Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who held his knee to George Floyd's neck. The charge against him will now be second-degree murder. He had previously been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the case

If found guilty, sentencing guidelines in Minnesota recommend 12.5 years for unintentional second-degree murder and go up to 25.5 years for intentional second-degree murder.

1 p.m.: State Rep. Lorraine Birabil, D–Dallas, held a small vigil at noon Wednesday on the historic grounds of the Freedman’s Memorial Cemetery in Dallas – where some of the city’s first black residents are buried.

She invited African American men from several different professions– attorneys, entrepreneurs and medical professionals– to join her in a silent protest. They held signs with the names of black men and women who’ve been killed by police across the country.

Birabil held a sign with George Floyd’s name.

Birabil says her father was arrested by Dallas police in 2013. She said she called 911 when a former white business partner of her father’s was trespassing on their property. She said when police arrived, they took the trespasser’s statement first. She said police “assaulted” her father and both she and him were arrested.

She said it was only after filing a federal lawsuit that she learned that a use-of-force complaint she filed against the officer had been dismissed.

12:45 p.m.: In an emotion-filled statement, Dak Prescott announced via Instagram earlier Tuesday morning that he would pledge $1 million "to improve our police training and address systemic racism through education and advocacy in our country."

12:30 p.m.: During the #SayTheirNames Protest, demonstrators stood across the Freedman's Memorial Cemetery holding up signs with the names of people who have died while in police custody across the U.S.

