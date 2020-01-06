Live blog: Protesters detained after blocking traffic on Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge in Dallas

Protesters were being detained on the bridge, which was closed to traffic

Protesters in Dallas marched onto the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge and blocked traffic. Law enforcement were at the scene detaining people at about 9:22 p.m.

On the fourth consecutive day of protests, curfews were announced for Dallas, Fort Worth, Irving, University Park, Highland Park and Denton.

Earlier in the afternoon, Gov. Greg Abbott announced he will visit Dallas Tuesday and will meet with a number of state and local leaders to discuss the state's response to the protests and violence that have occurred in recent days.

Abbott will join Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, their police chiefs, the Texas DPS Director and Adjutant General of the Texas National Guard at Dallas City Hall.

This comes as several cities in North Texas have implemented curfews in an effort to quell violence. Since Friday, cities in North Texas have been dealing with peaceful protests, as well as vandalism and other acts of civil unrest.

The City of Fort Worth will implement an 8 p.m. curfew Monday following a night of civil unrest that ended with police using tear gas, flash-bang grenades and smoke screens to disperse a crowd from the West 7th Street Bridge.

About 50 people were arrested and three officers were injured, police said.

Days of protests, civil unrest and vandalism have continued to grip communities across the U.S. and in North Texas after the death of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis police custody.

Follow along below for live updates on protests across North Texas:

9:50 p.m.: Sources tell WFAA that the protesters who were detained after blocking traffic in Dallas will be released.

9:46 p.m.: In Fort Worth, the protests ended peacefully. Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus had kneeled and prayed with protesters earlier.

9:22 p.m.: In Dallas, protesters were seen being detained by law enforcement after stopping traffic on the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge. About 15 minutes earlier, smoke was deployed by police to deter the march from crossing the bridge.

9:05 p.m.: Protesters were lying down on the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge. Dallas police officers and SWAT team members were at the scene.

8:55 p.m.: In Dallas, protesters are delaying traffic on the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge (Woodall Rogers Freeway) from N. Riverfront Boulevard.

8:50 p.m.: In Fort Worth, protesters asked officers to take a knee and one officer did that. He was swarmed with cheers and hugs from the crowd.

8:46 p.m.: The protest in Dallas is marching northbound on Riverfront Boulevard, police said. There are officers, state troopers and National Guard soldiers to stop people from going downtown where the curfew is in place.

8:26 p.m: In Fort Worth, there are about 100 people remaining downtown near the courthouse, despite the 8 p.m. curfew. Police were not giving citations.

7:54 p.m.: Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall, who spoke with WFAA, said the department will not allow the destruction of property or any injuring of officers after 26 patrol vehicles were damaged Friday night. She said the vehicles were set on fire, tires were slashed and destroyed otherwise.

Hall said on Monday they told protest organizers to go to the Frank Crowley federal court buildings, which were outside of the areas where the 7 p.m. curfew is being enforced.

Last night, 132 people were arrested, she said.

On Monday at around 7:50 p.m., at least two people were arrested in front of Dallas police headquarters for violating the curfew.

7:40 p.m.: In Fort Worth, the protests have stayed peaceful and appear to be winding down. The city-wide curfew is set for 8 p.m.

7:25 p.m.: The curfew in Dallas went into effect at 7 p.m. The crowd of protesters moved towards the Frank Crowley federal court building, which is outside of the area where the curfew is in effect.

The National Guard was also seen across the street from the protest crowd.

Dallas police say if the group marches to Downtown Dallas, then they will be arrested.

6:54 p.m. In Frisco, peaceful protesters were seen walking along Eldorardo Parkway.

6:43 p.m.: In Denton, hundreds of people gathered to march in Denton, chanting "Black lives matter" down Hickory Street near the Courthouse on the Square.

Meanwhile, in downtown Fort Worth, a crowd of hundreds of people were marching and gathered in front of the courthouse chanting, "No justice, no peace."

5:51 p.m.: President Donald Trump says he is activating all resources possible, civilian and military, to stop violence in U.S. cities. Trump said he would mobilize “thousands and thousands" of soldiers to keep the peace if governors did not use the National Guard to shut down the protests.

5:05 p.m.: Protesters in Dallas meet at the Dallas police headquarters and begin their march.

4:53 p.m: The Dallas Police Department is investigating after two people were "seriously injured, requiring hospitalization and surgery" Saturday, possibly at the hands of members of the Dallas police, the department said in a news release Monday.

Dallas police said both alleged incidents happened on Main Street. One happened at 4 p.m. near the Pagasus Plaza downtown in the 1500 block of Main Street. The other occurred near the Bank of America Financial Center in the 900 block of Main Street around 7 p.m.

If you know anything about these incidents or have any photos or videos of them, contact the Dallas Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division at 214-671-3986 or send an email to DPDIAD@dallascityhall.com.

4:35 p.m.: Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that any criminal protesters who come to Texas from out of state will be subject to federal prosecution.

"Texans must be able to exercise their First Amendment rights without fear of having agitators, including those coming from out-of-state, hijack their peaceful protest," Abbott and U.S. Attorneys John F. Bash, Erin Nealy Cox, Stephen J. Cox, and Ryan K. Patrick said in a statement. "Today’s announcement will ensure there are harsh consequences for those breaking the law and that they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

3:45 p.m. Gov. Greg Abbott will be in Dallas on Tuesday to meet with local leaders and discuss the state's response to protests and violence.

3:30 p.m.: Officials with the city of Irving announced certain portions of that city would also be placed under a daily curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Friday.

Maps detailing what areas will be affected will be released later this afternoon, officials said.

3:15 p.m.: An independent autopsy found that George Floyd died from asphyxiation due to sustained forceful pressure, according to the Floyd family's attorneys.

In a press release sent on Monday afternoon, Benjamin Crump, a prominent Civil Rights and Use-of-Force attorney, said that the independent autopsy showed Floyd's death was caused by "asphyxia due to neck and back compression."

2:30 p.m.: Flower Mound Police Chief Andy Kancel released a statement condemning the actions of the Minneapolis police officers who were involved in George Floyd's death, saying their actions were "in direct contract with the Flower Mound Police Department's core values of integrity, honor, trust and fairness."

1:25 p.m.: The Duncanville Police Department has added additional training for its officers on the care, custody, control and restraint of prisoners, a statement from Police Chief Robert D. Brown, Jr. and Assistant Chief Mark LiVigni said.

"Our badge has been tarnished by Mr. Floyd's senseless and tragic death," the statement said.

They noted the actions of the Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd's death are inconsistent with their department's training and protocols and described his death as appalling, inhumane, deeply disturbing, upsetting and heartbreaking.

"We as police officers must be willing to stand up and denounce injustice which so clearly shocks our conscience in the absence of any viable explanation, especially when the injustice is committed by a police officer," the statement read.

Read the entire statement below.

12:30 p.m.: Frisco police announced they had investigated a report of bricks placed near where a protest is planned to be held. Officers found that the bricks were part of a planned construction project for an HOA.

Police said the bricks will be removed for now, with permission.

12:15 p.m.: Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus said Sunday night was the first time the police department had used tear gas on a crowd in about 30 years.

"I did not want to be the one to bring that back."

But he said that they felt they needed to use it to control the crowd after having tried smoke screens and flash-bang grenades.

Kraus did acknowledge there were protesters out in the city on Sunday night who "have a legitimate anger of what is going on" but said they were getting "hijacked" by people with other intentions.

"Not everyone on that bridge was intent on causing damage," he explained.

The chief also said that officials had been concerned after curfews were put in place in Denton and Dallas on Sunday night that groups of people would come to Fort Worth, and that that is what they did then see happen.

Of the 50 or so people arrested, Kraus said about half were not from Fort Worth.

12 p.m.: Mayor Betsy Price said the entire city of Fort Worth will be under a curfew starting at 8 p.m. Monday night. The curfew will last for 72 hours. Price said it was a difficult decision to make after businesses had just started to reopen from restrictions imposed to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The curfew will last until 6 a.m., Price said.

"Making it citywide protects the entire city and everyone deserves protection," she said.

She commended the police department for a response of "compassion and humility."

Price added that a city council meeting would be rescheduled to Thursday at 3 p.m. to allow for everyone to be heard.

10:45 a.m.: Fort Worth officials announced the city will implement an 8 p.m. curfew. Mayor Betsy Price said she has executed an emergency declaration and will hold a news conference at noon to discuss the details other city leaders.

10 a.m.: Several protests and marches are scheduled to occur Monday evening, including one hosted by the Next Generation Action Network that is planned to take place in front of Dallas police headquarters from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. while the city's curfew is in effect.

A Black Lives Matter March is planned to start at 5 p.m. at the Warren Sports Complex in Frisco.

A separate peaceful protest is planned for 6 p.m. in downtown Denton at the city's Square.

WFAA digital producer Jennifer Prohov and TEGNA staff contributed to this report.